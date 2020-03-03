Vegan runner slammed for asking her neighbors to close their windows when cooking meat

(DAILY MAIL) -- An vegan runner has been given a short shrift after they asked their neighbors not to cook with their windows open because the smell of meat is 'offensive.'

The unnamed jogging-enthusiast, from Berkeley, California, was criticized online after their demand made it on to a Twitter thread by Best of Nextdoor, a Twitter account dedicated to neighbor-on-neighbor pettiness.

The runner, who admitted they found the smell of meat 'overpowering' when they go jogging at dinnertime, asked that their community show 'empathy for their plant-based neighbors' by closing windows while cooking, and only grilling vegetables on the BBQ.

