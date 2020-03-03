SECTIONS
Vegan runner slammed for asking her neighbors to close their windows when cooking meat

Because the smell of beef and chicken is 'offensive'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 3, 2020 at 3:27pm
(DAILY MAIL) -- An vegan runner has been given a short shrift after they asked their neighbors not to cook with their windows open because the smell of meat is 'offensive.'

The unnamed jogging-enthusiast, from Berkeley, California, was criticized online after their demand made it on to a Twitter thread by Best of Nextdoor, a Twitter account dedicated to neighbor-on-neighbor pettiness.

The runner, who admitted they found the smell of meat 'overpowering' when they go jogging at dinnertime, asked that their community show 'empathy for their plant-based neighbors' by closing windows while cooking, and only grilling vegetables on the BBQ.

