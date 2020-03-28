Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro threatens Trump in face of drug charges

(NEW YORK POST) Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro slammed President Trump as a “racist cowboy” as he defied a $15 million bounty by the US to face drug-trafficking charges.

Maduro — who warned that he was ready to fight should the US and neighboring Colombia decide to invade — made the remarks Thursday after the US indicted the socialist leader and several other top Venezuelans on charges of “narco-terrorism.”

The State Department offered the reward for information leading to the arrest of Maduro, whose nation has been wracked by years of a profound economic crisis and political upheaval.

