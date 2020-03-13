SECTIONS
'We're victims': Museum of the Bible's Dead Sea Scrolls are fake

'These fragments were manipulated with the intent to deceive'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 13, 2020 at 5:11pm
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) A group of independent researchers determined that the Museum of the Bible’s 16 supposed fragments of the Dead Sea Scrolls are forgeries.

Museum of the Bible CEO Harry Hargrave announced the findings on Friday along with lead investigator Colette Loll, according to National Geographic. The faux fragments, purportedly of ancient religious texts, such as the oldest known copies of the Hebrew Bible, deceived a number of collectors and biblical scholars.

"The Museum of the Bible is trying to be as transparent as possible," Hargrave said. "We’re victims. We’re victims of misrepresentation. We’re victims of fraud."

