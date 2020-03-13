'We're victims': Museum of the Bible's Dead Sea Scrolls are fake

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) A group of independent researchers determined that the Museum of the Bible’s 16 supposed fragments of the Dead Sea Scrolls are forgeries.

Museum of the Bible CEO Harry Hargrave announced the findings on Friday along with lead investigator Colette Loll, according to National Geographic. The faux fragments, purportedly of ancient religious texts, such as the oldest known copies of the Hebrew Bible, deceived a number of collectors and biblical scholars.

"The Museum of the Bible is trying to be as transparent as possible," Hargrave said. "We’re victims. We’re victims of misrepresentation. We’re victims of fraud."

Read the full story ›