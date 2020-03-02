VIDEO: Young woman's shocking fist-pump joy over her abortion reveals nation 'so depraved, so evil and heartless'

A video that has gone viral, with millions of views, shows what appears to be a teen girl exhibiting a shocking fist-pumping joy over getting an abortion.

And it's a warning sign to Americans who in coming years likely will be facing the question of how to treat a medical procedure that intends that one of the two patients in any case ends up dead.

The video was posted on Tik Tok and spread onto other social media by a Mindy Robinson, who said, "THIS is what happens when you indoctrinate an entire generation into thinking the life of an unborn child holds the same decision value as ordering food through a drive thru window."

This girl is laughing and having fun about going through her second abortion. THIS is what happens when you indoctrinate an entire generation into thinking the life of an unborn child holds the same decision value as ordering food through a drive thru window. pic.twitter.com/v3YBlnVzUk — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) February 27, 2020

The details that are known reveal two young women dancing and laughing "as they prepare to snuff out the life of an unborn baby," explained Carmine Sabia in a Western Journal commentary.

She explained, "Some users concluded it was actually the girl’s second abortion because the video is titled 'Abortion time! TAKE 2,' and it shows just how far our society has come in making this monumental decision seem more like popping a pimple than ending a life."

It shows the two preparing to go to Planned Parenthood, the biggest player in the nation's abortion industry, in Pasadena, California.

They're laughing.

The one who appears to be heading in for an abortion nods her head and fist pumps.

Then she's in a procedure room, and the video focuses on the ultrasound of the baby.

Laughing, fist-pumping and generally mirth-filled videos aren't at all uncommon these days.

But when the subjects are promoting abortion, Sabia warned it's a problem.

"This is a sign of a nation that has become so depraved, so evil and heartless that the idea of it getting any worse boggles the mind. This is ultimately how societies and great civilizations crumble. We have failed our children as a nation and the bill is coming due."

She points out the video cannot be checked for accuracy, or truth, so "there's really no way to know for certain whether the girl in this video was actually pregnant or had the abortion."

But its damage is very real.

"The way it promotes the blatant disregard for human life was already watched by around four million of TikTok’s users before it was picked up by the pro-life group Live Action, according to TheBlaze," she wrote.

"Forty-one percent of those who use TikTok are between 16 and 24 years old, according to the e-commerce site Oberlo. That likely means millions of young minds were exposed through this video to the mentality that the taking of a human life in abortion isn’t just something to be tolerated but actually celebrated."

It does, however, fit the socially contemporary messaging that abortion is not just all right, but terrific.

Actress Michelle Williams recently appeared on an awards show to thank abortion "for her success."

And there is an entire "Shout Your Abortion" movement, which online provides stories about how "abortion is normal."

One story headline was, "As a direct result of my abortion I was able to finish my four year stint in the Navy."

Another said, "The hours after were a giant ice-cream and pizza party."

One T-shirt being offered proclaims thanks to God for abortion.

A pin proclaims "God [hearts] abortion."

The Daily Dot reported the girl in the video also was getting some support.

But even those openly questioned the celebratory attitude – and posting it online.

That report revealed that the TikTok account on which the video was posted shortly later was set to private.

Roy Grimm commented on social media: "So very sad … I have known way too many women who live in grief and torment and guilty once that realization comes later that they have killed their own child."

The issue of abortion actually is before the Supreme Court now, and likely will be there again and again in the future. With two recently appointed justices who are more conservative, there is the possibility that the national abortion standard could be overturned, which probably would leave each states voters making their own decision on abortion.