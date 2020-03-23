Virginia closes all public schools for rest of academic year

Public schools in Virginia will remain closed through the remainder of the academic year, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Monday, making Virginia the second state after Kansas to shut down classes to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

"School closures are necessary to minimize the speed at which COVID19 spreads and protect the capacity of our healthcare system," Northam said.

The Democrat governor is leaving it up to school division leaders to decide how they'll educate children through the end of this school year, with guidance provided by the state department of education.

"With this pandemic, states have been left to figure out this on our own, and I am acting to protect Virginians," Northam said.

"It is important to acknowledge there is no playbook, every action affects people their livelihoods. We are acting judiciously and with full regard with the consequences."

Governor Northam COVID-19 Briefing – March 23 https://t.co/u8kXFDq03u — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) March 23, 2020

Northam is also pushing for closure of non-essential businesses, such as hair salons, spas, massage parlors, theaters and bowling alleys.

However, he's also allowing some brick-and-mortar retail stores to remain open if they have 10 or less people inside, including staff.

Bars and restaurants can stay open for takeout and delivery only, and other businesses deemed essential that can remain open include pharmacies, banks and grocery stores.

The rules take effect Monday night at midnight and remain in effect for at least the next 30 days.

"It is clear that many of our nonessential businesses must close to minimize the speed at which COVID-19 spreads and protect the capacity of our health care system," Northam said. "The point is to limit the places where people gather in groups."

"We have an economic crisis, but the sooner that we can get this health crisis under control, the sooner our economy will recover."

