Walmart handing out $550 million in early bonuses

Workers 'have gone above and beyond the call of duty'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 20, 2020 at 10:47am
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Walmart announced it would be giving out nearly $550 million in early bonuses to its hourly employees amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"Walmart associates have gone above and beyond the call of duty in serving our customers during these unprecedented times," Walmart's CEO Doug McMillon told the Hill on Thursday. "We want to reward our associates for their hard work and recognize them for the work that is in front of us."

The company is giving full-time hourly employees a bonus of $300, while part-time workers will get $150. The store is also planning on moving up its quarterly bonuses to April for its associates.

