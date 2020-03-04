Warren's rough night made even worse as Tulsi Gabbard piles on the insults

Super Tuesday is finally here, and the remaining Democratic candidates are finally getting a good look at how the nation views them.

For former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, early results indicate it's going to be a tough fight.

For Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the news is worse.

While she can't be completely discounted because of the potential for a brokered convention, Warren is facing some hard truths about how little confidence America has in her leadership.

Even Warren's home state is a battleground for the presidential hopeful, traditionally not a good sign for her future in the race.

Talking to Fox News' Dana Perino, Karl Rove commented on the problems and possible advantages Warren now has.

"First of two things. Bernie was right in her face -- he held a huge rally in Boston, which in my mind was to say, 'I'm coming for your home state,'" Rove said.

"Second of all," he continued, "is she going to benefit by being the only woman left now that Amy Klobuchar is out? Will people say, 'You know, I want to vote for a woman Democrat for president so I'm going for her'?"

There's one problem, however. Warren is not the only female Democratic 2020 candidate left.

"[Dana Perino,] I'm not quite sure why you're telling FOX viewers that Elizabeth Warren is the last female candidate in the Dem primary," female presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard wrote on Twitter.

"Is it because you believe a fake indigenous woman of color is 'real' and the real indigenous woman of color in this race is fake?" the congresswoman from Hawaii said.

.@DanaPerino I'm not quite sure why you're telling FOX viewers that Elizabeth Warren is the last female candidate in the Dem primary. Is it because you believe a fake indigenous woman of color is "real" and the real indigenous woman of color in this race is fake? pic.twitter.com/VKCxy2JzFe — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) March 3, 2020

Despite media support for Warren, her numerous fibs appear to have chased away voters who may have been willing to overlook a few white lies.

Along with stretching the truth on her father's career and how a pregnancy impacted her employment, Warren's most infamous lie was her claim that she was not a white female but a Native American woman.

A DNA test infamously destroyed that narrative, which Warren claims was from family stories about a nebulous indigenous relative.

Gabbard, on the other hand, doesn't lie about her heritage to appeal to voters. She openly talks about her diverse ancestry, which includes Asians, Polynesians and Caucasians.

Warren's meteoric rise and humiliating fall are a lesson in honesty. The truth is a pesky thing -- it always finds its way into the light of day, often to the ruination of those who attempt to hide it.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.