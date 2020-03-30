SECTIONS
Health Politics U.S. WorldWND TV
Print

Watch Pelosi urge people to 'join us' at mass gathering last month amid coronavirus

House speaker attacked Trump: 'As the president fiddles, people are dying'

WND Staff By WND Staff
Published March 30, 2020 at 6:39pm
Print

U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. (White House photo)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has accused President Trump of "fiddling" while the coronavirus took lives, was encouraging people in San Francisco's Chinatown a little more than a month ago to "join us" in a massive gathering.

Summit News reported a local TV news report shows her telling people, "We do want to say to people, come to Chinatown, here we are ... come join us."

That was Feb. 24.

See the video:

TRENDING: 2 Fox stars gave Donna Brazile lesson in manners after outrageous 'Go to hell' comment

It was about the time, she charges, that President Trump was "delaying" efforts to fight to coronavirus, which, she saiod, proved "deadly."

In the report by KPIX-TV in San Francisco, a reporter noted Pelosi wanted residents to understand it's "perfectly safe to be here" in Chinatown.

The reporter said it was a response to San Francisco's Chinatown experiencing a drop in business since the outbreak of coronavirus.

On Sunday on CNN, Pelosi charges Trump's "denial at the beginning" of the outbreak helped spread it throughout the United States.

Health officials in Democratic-led New York City also urged people in February to gather in crowds to "defy" the coronavirus.

New York City Health Commissioner Oxiris Barbot told residents to congregate in huge crowds in "defiance" of the coronavirus, which could have exposed thousands of people to COVID-19.

Barbot said on Feb. 9 that people should flock to Chinatown in large numbers.

"Today our city is celebrating the #LunarNewYear parade in Chinatown, a beautiful cultural tradition with a rich history in our city. I want to remind everyone to enjoy the parade and not change any plans due to misinformation spreading about #coronavirus," she wrote.

Then the chairman of the New York City Council health committee, Mark D. Levine, went down the same path, the report said.

He said "huge crowds gathering in NYC’s Chinatown" was a "powerful show of defiance of #coronavirus scare."

wnd-donation-graphic-2-2019

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×