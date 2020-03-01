Weed the people: Trump looking at prosecuting pot users

The Trump administration is looking at the possibility of prosecuting medical marijuana users even in states where it is legal.

The issue is that is remains illegal under federal law.

The Tenth Amendment Center explained the proposed Trump 2021 budget would restore funding for the DOJ to resume prosecuting medical marijuana users and businesses in the 33 states where it is legal.

In 2014, Congress created a statement in the Consolidated Appropriations Act that forbade the use of funds to "prevent [various] States from implementing their own state laws that authorize the use, distribution, possession, or cultivation of medical marijuana."

The concept was affirmed by a federal appeals court in 2016.

The argument was that if the DOJ didn't take action against the states, then it couldn't against individuals in those states who follow state law.

"If the federal government prosecutes such individuals, it has prevented the state from giving practical effect to its law providing for non-prosecution of individuals who engage in the permitted conduct," the ruling said. "We therefore conclude that, at a minimum, [the law] prohibits DOJ from spending funds from relevant appropriations acts for the prosecution of individuals who engaged in conduct permitted by the State Medical Marijuana Laws and who fully complied with such laws."

Now Trump wants that changed.

The Tenth Amendment Center said Trump has hinted he would ignore Congress and enforce federal marijuana prohibition in states where medicinal cannabis is legal despite the congressional directive.

He noted on the bill when he signed it that the provision would be treated "consistent with the president's constitutional responsibility to faithfully execute the laws of the United States."

That leaves the door for prosecution, the report said.

The effort might, however, not produce many results. The report said law enforcement officers make 99 out of every 100 marijuana arrests under state law.

The federal agency simply would not have the resources to prosecute the cases, so "when states legalize marijuana, they effectively nullify federal prohibition."