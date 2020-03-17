White House eyes $850B stimulus to counter coronavirus

(FOX NEWS) -- White House officials and congressional lawmakers are signaling they will attempt to push through a third coronavirus spending package worth hundreds of billions of dollars even as the Senate works to move along the more modest second relief bill that focuses on leave for workers and expedited testing for the disease officially known as COVID-19.

Fox News has learned that the White House specifically is pushing an $850 billion stimulus, largely in the form of tax relief measures.

Roughly $500 billion of this would be tied to a payroll tax cut, while $250 billion would come in the form of Small Business Administration loans and another $58 billion would be directed to the airline industry, among other measures.

