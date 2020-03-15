White House: Trump tests negative for coronavirus

(BREITBART) President Donald Trump has tested negative for the coronavirus, the White House announced on Saturday evening.

“Last night after an in-depth discussion with the President regarding COVID-19 testing, he elected to proceed. This evening I received confirmation that the test is negative,” White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said in a statement released via White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham. “One week after having dinner with the Brazilian delegation in Mar-a-Lago, the President remains symptom-free. I have been in daily contact with the CDC and White House Coronavirus Task Force, and we are encouraging implementation of all their best practices for exposure reduction and transmission mitigation.”

