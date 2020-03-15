SECTIONS
White House: Trump tests negative for coronavirus

'Temperature checks are now being performed on any individuals who are in close contact with the president and vice president'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 14, 2020 at 9:35pm
(BREITBART) President Donald Trump has tested negative for the coronavirus, the White House announced on Saturday evening.

“Last night after an in-depth discussion with the President regarding COVID-19 testing, he elected to proceed. This evening I received confirmation that the test is negative,” White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said in a statement released via White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham. “One week after having dinner with the Brazilian delegation in Mar-a-Lago, the President remains symptom-free. I have been in daily contact with the CDC and White House Coronavirus Task Force, and we are encouraging implementation of all their best practices for exposure reduction and transmission mitigation.”

