Will the FDA approve chloroquine to treat coronavirus?

Something rather remarkable has occurred just recently regarding the Chinese/Wuhan coronavirus. And yes, I said it. Go ahead and call me a racist if you wish.

A treatment has been developed that shows promise at stopping the virus in virtually all patients for whom it's been administered.

Early tests suggest that it can stop the virus from being contagious in just six days, with little to no side effects.

This is a huge breakthrough that's happened in no time flat.

I stress that this appears effective as a treatment. It is not a vaccine, but if it's as effective as advertized, it will buy the time needed to develop one.

Professor Didier Raoult from infection hospital l'Institut Hospitalo-Universitaire (IHU) Méditerranée Infection in Marseille, France, said that, "the first COVID-19 patients he had treated with the drug chloroquine had seen a rapid and effective speeding up of their healing process, and a sharp decrease in the amount of time they remained contagious."

Chloroquine is a drug that's been around since 1945 and was originally developed to prevent and treat malaria.

Interestingly, virtually the same drug, Chloroquine phosphate and hydroxychloroquine, have been and are being used in China and Korea with similar results. This appears too unlikely to be coincidental, but there doesn't appear to be collaboration between the Chinese, the South Koreans and the French.

However, in my opinion, there must be something there.

Whatever the case, it may be the reason why the Chinese have announced such a rapid turnaround, and drastic lessoning of reported cases and deaths.

And it also may be the reason Great Britain has banned the export of any stockpiles of the drug. The word is evidently getting out.

Recall the New Jersey physician's assistant, James Cai, who contracted coronavirus. After his doctors consulted with Chinese physicians, he was given a combination of chloroquine and the HIV drug Kaletra. He is now recovering, but says that without this treatment he would have "been a goner."

So what about this anti-malarial drug chloroquine? There may be a problem. It's a drug that was approved only for malaria, not for COVID-19.

Without specific approval, will our beneficent FDA just allow its use for an entirely new and different purpose?

Over the years the United States Food and Drug Administration has received a well deserved bad rap when it comes to drug treatment approvals.

It can take years for the agency to approve medications, and in many cases, patients have died waiting for approval.

Will President Trump's signing of the "Right to Try Act" into law in 2018 make a difference this time around, or will it be FDA business as usual?

For those unfamiliar, in a nut shell, the Right to Try law gives only terminally ill patients the option to accept treatment of experimental drugs. The thought is that these patients stand little chance of survival anyway, so why not let them at least try something new, whether it's been yet blessed by the almighty FDA or not.

However, not just anything can be tried. A patient couldn't legally suggest that his doctor administer the latest voodoo cure or Shaman remedy. The treatment would at least have to have passed "phase 1" clinical trials at the FDA.

Knowing this, the president has made a pitch to the FDA to allow the use of chloroquine for treatment of COVID-19.

The jury is still out on what they will decide: "That's a drug [chloroquine] that the president has directed us to take a closer look at as to whether an expanded use approach to that could be done to actually see if that benefits patients," FDA commissioner Stephen Hahn said.

Doesn't sound like a yes to me, despite the mounting international evidence in the drugs favor.

Hopefully, we won't be left to suffer as the rest of the world recovers.