Bloomberg aide vows 'scorched earth' retaliation if Hunter Biden 'attacked'

If Republicans refuse to stop investigating Hunter Biden, Democrats will launch a "scorched earth" attack on President Trump's children, warns an adviser to former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg's campaign.

Timothy O'Brien told MSNBC host Joy Reid, host of "AM Joy," the retaliatory media campaign would be "unlike anything they've experienced thus far," the Washington Examiner reported.

O'Brien described the Trump family as "epic grifters," including the president's late father, Fred Trump, who he said made his money by intersecting with both the federal government and state government in New York.

"Donald came up through New York, intersecting with local government and in Atlantic City. They've gone — now, they are now in the White House, and all of them are dipping their faces into the till," O'Brien said.

O'Brien said that if Republicans "really want to make an issue out of Hunter Biden, which is very low-hanging fruit that I don’t think most Democratic voters care about anyway, there is going to be a scorched earth response aimed at all of the Trump children that is unlike anything they’ve experienced thus far in the media."

Reid asked if financing for such an effort would come from the billionaire Bloomberg, who spent more than $500 million on his own failed campaign.

O'Brien replied that it's "an important moment for the American people to be woke about how rampant the financial conflicts of interest are among Trump’s children and the president himself."

Bloomberg is now supporting former Vice President Joe Biden, who's oversight of Obama's policy in Ukraine and China while his son won lucrative business deals in the two countries is under scrutiny.

From a political standpoint, even more important than the issue of members of the Biden family profiting from their last name is the possible influence on U.S. policy.

U.S. policy in Ukraine, for example, was focused on an anti-corruption campaign when Hunter Biden was tapped by the corrupt Ukrainian company Burisma to serve on its board. Burisma officials evoked Hunter Biden's name when they secured a meeting with the State Department in an effort to rehabilitate the company's reputation in Washington, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Joe Biden publicly boasted that, with the threat of withholding $1 billion in aid, he pressured Ukraine to fire its top prosecutor, who was investigating Burisma and its owner at the time.

The Examiner noted that after Joe Biden's Super Tuesday triumph, congressional Republicans appeared to ramp up their investigations into Hunter Biden.