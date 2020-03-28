Woman, 95, back home after surviving COVID-19 thanks to chloroquine

(REUTERS) Gertrude Fatton told Reuters she had been treated in an isolation room and at one point refused to be intubated to help her breathing.

“Not at my age, don’t intubate me. I have lived my life and I told them ‘Let me go peacefully’.”

After a week of treatment with antibiotics and the malaria medicine chloroquine, she said was now happy to be back home in the western French-speaking canton of Neuchatel with her cat and her family.

“I hope to get back enough strength to live a bit longer. I have grandchildren, great-grandchildren, I would like to see and hear them. I chat with them over internet, on my iPad.”

