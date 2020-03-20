Woman licks grocery-store freezer handle as 'protest to the coronavirus'

(NEWSWEEK) A Wisconsin woman allegedly licked the door handle of a grocery store freezer in an attempt to "protest" against the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The unidentified woman was said to have made the unsanitary gesture at a Festival Foods store in Marshfield, Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon as the store manager was disinfecting the freezer door handles, according to a police report obtained by Newsweek.

"While sanitizing handles in the freezer section store manager Marty reported looking over at a woman who proceeded to look at him and lick the door handle of a freezer door," the report stated.

