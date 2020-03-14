Workers freed from 'slavery' now buying freedom for others

A program to buy freedom for people working as virtual slaves in brick-kiln factories in Pakistan has freed more than 1,000 families who, in turn, are donating from their own meager resources to do the same for others.

The non-profit Barnabas Fund began collecting donations in 2017 for the Christian families.

"If someone falls sick, or another family crisis occurs, they have to take a loan from their employer, the brick-kiln owner," Barnabas said. "Interest on the loan is then deducted from their weekly wages and this can go on for years, even generations."

Barnabas said the families "are forced to try to subsist on reduced wages and, as long as the debt remains, they are bonded to the brick-kiln, unable to leave and get another job."

"It’s almost like slavery."

Now, 1,001 families have been "set free from the hold of bonded labor."

Barnbas is continuing the work to release "their brothers and sisters from the same burden of debt."

"Many of the freed families have voluntarily and joyfully set aside a small portion of their wages, low as they are, to donate to a 'revolving loan fund' which is used to repay the debts of other bonded Christian laborers," Barnabas said. "Having been desperately poor, helpless and dependent for so long, the freed families are thrilled to be in a position to help other believers."

Khadim Ashraf had a debt of 49,300 Pakistani rupees, or about $315. It was paid off and he immediately promised, "I will try my best to do the same as my brothers have done."

Younas Aziz explained he had faced "the curse" of a $380 debt for "a very long time."

"Sometimes, my curse increased and sometimes it decreased but I couldn’t get myself free of it fully. But, thanks to Barnabas Fund, who took this initiative of the voluntary revolving loan fund, my other brothers have paid off our loan," he said.

The ministry, after arranging freedom for the families, works with them to "maintain their family budgets by providing lessons in finance management," the report said.

It also supports 30 primary schools, five adult literacy classes and a sewing center for the Christian brick-kiln families.