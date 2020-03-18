Journalists who condemn you as “racist” for referring to the Chinese or Wuhan coronavirus. Men who swear they are women. A presidential primary contest between a perpetually enraged old communist and a corrupt, excruciatingly senile politician who lies constantly. Giddy legislators high-fiving each other after legalizing abortion at 40 weeks – which is to say, legalizing infanticide. A political party obsessed with eliminating America’s borders, protecting criminals and dismantling law enforcement.

Normal decent Americans increasingly describe today’s Democratic Party – and the far-left worldview that has possessed it – using terms like “madness,” “delusion” and “derangement.”

But there’s a much deeper, more illuminating and ultimately more useful way to look at what is cryptically known as “the left.”

Leftism is a religion.

That’s right. Whether one calls it “leftism,” “Marxism,” “progressivism,” “identity politics” or “wokeness,” a bizarre and dangerous religious movement has infected the Democratic Party, not to mention America’s colleges and universities and other key institutions.

It’s all laid out as never before in the latest – and genuinely groundbreaking – issue of WND’s acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “THE WORLD’S DEADLIEST RELIGION.”

The issue is subtitled, “Posturing as enlightened and moral, leftism actually amounts to a bizarre cult.”



Though its madness is overwhelming and corrupting much of America, the religion of leftism is almost never seriously explored in depth. However, thoughtful commentators do occasionally point out some striking parallels:

* Pastor Robert Jeffress, part of President Trump's Evangelical Advisory Board, recently said of today’s Democrats: "Apparently the god they worship is the pagan god of the Old Testament, Moloch, who allowed for child sacrifice.” Other conservatives have pointed out the same thing – that the modern phenomenon of Americans killing their babies, one every 30 seconds, for the sake of having a “better life” is strikingly parallel to the ancient practice of sacrificing newborn children to pagan gods like Moloch in return for supposed blessings and prosperity.

* In December, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson said, "We're in danger of becoming a socialist country run by a terrifying alliance of authoritarian Big Tech moguls and wild-eyed identity politics cult members." Two weeks later, he hit the theme again, saying: "Every society has a state religion, whether it's acknowledged or not. In our country, our state religion is woke politics."

* Even Attorney General William Barr, during his November speech to the Federalist Society, said: “In any age, the so-called progressives treat politics as their religion. Their holy mission is to use the coercive power of the state to remake man and society in their own image, according to an abstract ideal of perfection. Whatever means they use are therefore justified because, by definition, they are a virtuous people pursuing a deific end.”

But those brief comments are just the tip of the iceberg. “THE WORLD’S DEADLIEST RELIGION” issue of Whistleblower reveals from every angle exactly how leftism is not only a full-fledged religion – but also the world’s most dangerous.

Highlights of “THE WORLD’S DEADLIEST RELIGION” include:

“The great rebellion: How the strange religion of leftism has made converts of millions of Americans” by David Kupelian

“‘Progressives treat politics as their religion’” by U.S. Attorney General William P. Barr, who says the left’s holy mission is “to use the coercive power of the state to remake man and society in their own image”

“'Not afraid of burning in hell': Ron Reagan atheist ad airs in Dem debate” by Joe Kovacs, in which Rush Limbaugh explains: 'It may be one of the most perfect ad placements in the history of advertising!'

“Today's abortion culture imitates ancient child sacrifice to Moloch” by Jerry Newcombe, who notes that God said through Moses, “Now choose life, so that you and your children may live”

“Chelsea Clinton celebrates modern-day child sacrifice” by David Kupelian, on how the ancient pagan “sacrifice of the child was to assure a blessing of prosperity for the family”

“Leftism as a secular religion” by Dennis Prager, on how the progressives’ alternative gospel serves as “a secular meaning-giver to supplant Christianity”

“‘Anti-racism’ is a false religion. Just ask the victims of Muslim rape gangs in Britain” by John Zmirak

“Absurd 'abortion is moral' claim makes America like godless China” by Laura Hollis, on how Planned Parenthood's recent “lies of breathtaking scope” rival those of the world’s abortion capital

“Guess what religion inspired the ‘sexual freedom’ movement” by David Kupelian

“The rise of global green religion: How the radical environmental movement has subverted America” by Henry Lamb

“Abortion extremism: The left's secular sacrament” by David Limbaugh, on how “pro-choice” forces are finally daring to reveal their true intentions

“The left-right divide is about reality itself” by Dennis Prager, highlighting how half of Americans cannot distinguish truth from falsehood

“Survey confirms previous research: Left-wingers more prone to mental illness” by David Kupelian

“'Christian' agnosticism and trendy nihilism” by Hanne Nabintu Herland, on the real reason some church leaders have recently rejected their faith

“Why so many Gen Zers are atheists” by Dr. Michael Brown, who exhorts church leaders: “Don't cheapen the message; deepen the message.”

As Whistleblower Editor David Kupelian comments: “Contrary to the Christian's trust in God for divine help in this life and eternal joy in the next, those on the socialist left are totally obsessed with creating paradise right now, here on earth. But since their values and morality are so far removed from reality – in fact, they continually violate the Ten Commandments – the ‘heaven on earth’ they create always ends up looking a lot more like hell.

“Remember, leftwing idealists, who as a rule see themselves as more moral and virtuous than the rest of mankind,” says Kupelian, “were directly responsible for the deaths of well over 100 million men, women and children during the last century, the bloodiest in human history.

“This issue of Whistleblower reveals why, in a powerful and original way.”

