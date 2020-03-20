Writer warns Arabs will not accept American treatment for Chinese virus

The Arab media is known well for odd statements like there is no Israel, Jerusalem is in Palestine and of course some of the more egregious blood libels against Jewish people.

Now writers in that forum are arguing that the Chinese virus, COVID-19, is "part of an American plot to ruin the Chinese economy and reprogram the global economy."

The claims are outlined in a report from the Middle East Media Research Institute, which monitors the media in that region, interprets, and comments on it.

"As the global fight against the coronavirus intensifies, conspiracy theories continue to appear in the Arab media to explain the source of the virus and its spread," the group is reporting. "Many of the articles and social media posts allege that the coronavirus was created by the U.S. with the goal of toppling the economy of China, a country which, the writers claim, threatens America's economic and political hegemony."

One writer, in fact, stated that Arabs would refuse "any treatment" that comes from the U.S.

That was from Muqtada Al-Sadr, a leader of the Shiite Sadrist Movement in Iraq, which accused President Trump of being responsible for COVID-19.

"Oh, Trump, you and others like you are suspected of being behind the spread of this disease, especially since most of those suffering from it are opponents of America," he wrote.

He added, "Yesterday you claimed that America has brought down great empires and suppressed terrorism, and today you are fighting a virus that is invisible to the naked eye. Are you not ashamed of yourself[?]!"

And he said, "Any treatment dispensed by you and from your infected companies will not be approved by us and we do not want it. You are not only the enemy of Allah but the enemy of the people. You are a virus [that kills] peace that spreads wars and illnesses."

MEMRI explained in Syrian establishment dailies, "conspiratorial articles were prominent, alleging that the coronavirus is part of a biological war being waged by the government of U.S. President Trump against China."

Sha'ban Ahmad, a columnist for the government daily Al-Thawra, wrote: "…Whoever follows the coronavirus understands that Trump has adopted a policy of biological warfare against China and against the world, [a policy of] trading in people's lives by creating a disease that will benefit the pharmaceutical companies and vaccine [manufacturers]. This is the next war, and the world must be more aware of the danger posed by this American administration, which strives to destroy the world and leave [only] its false empire [after] destroying all of mankind, and which is now ready to destroy the world in the service of its own interests," the MEMRI report explained.

And Muhyi Al-Din Al-Muhammad, of the Syrian establishment daily Teshreen, wrote: "The coronavirus is most likely not a natural phenomenon but a product of a Western lab, manufactured in order to wage medical terror against China and many other world countries, and restrain the Chinese economy which is racing to take the lead in the global [economy]."

He charged its part of a "Western war" against China.

MEMRI reported Ziad Ghassan, of Teshreen, wrote: "What has been written by dozens of spies and collaborators with the West in their memoirs about the despicable operations they carried out around the world proves that it cannot be ruled out that the coronavirus is the product of a biological warfare lab."

Palestinian journalist 'Abd Al-Bari 'Atwan of Britain wrote in the London-based online Arabic daily Rai Al-Yawm: "The spokesman of the Chinese Foreign Ministry wrote on his English Twitter account that the U.S. military may have been responsible for introducing the coronavirus to the city of Huwan, which was hardest hit by the disease. This is a very serious claim that implicitly accuses the U.S., and President Trump personally, of perpetrating crimes against humanity."

MEMRI reported, "Writing in the Al-Binaa daily, Lebanese columnist Samaher Al-Khatib also wrote that the coronavirus is part of a biological war being waged by the U.S. against China. She wrote: 'It wasn't by chance that this fatal virus appeared just as a trade war is raging between the U.S. and vast, industrious China that threatens to compete with [America's] companies, technology and cyberspace [capabilities] on a global scale… The coronavirus is part of the unfolding American-Chinese confrontation…"