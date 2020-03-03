SECTIONS
'Yaaaas!!': Democrat wishes coronavirus on Trump supporters

Endorses 'attending every MAGA rally I can' if infected

WND Staff By WND Staff
Published March 3, 2020 at 12:59pm
A Democrat who serves on Denver's left-leaning city council is wishing the coronavirus on supporters of President Trump.

Candi CdeBaca declared "Yaaaas!!" on Twitter in response to a political activist's threat to infect Trump supporters.

The activist, Susan Daniel, an attorney and volunteer coordinator the Obama-founded OFA organization, wrote, "For the record, if I do get the coronavirus I'm attending every MAGA rally I can."

Council member CdeBaca's endorsement of Daniel's threat:

The Twitchy site, which aggregates news on Twitter, said: "Imagine cheering the spread of the coronavirus. Wow. Her bio says, 'A better world is possible.' All while wishing a deadly virus on her fellow Americans who vote differently from her.

"Democrats, always keeping it classy. Denver sure can pick 'em."

One Twitter user commented:  "Supporting bioterrorism is not a good look for any elected official."

The virus that came out of China has killed about 3,000 people and infected another 80,000 around the world. The ensuing panic has caused world markets to tumble as airlines cancel flights, schools and factories are shut down and entire cities are quarantined.

