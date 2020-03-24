YouTuber who licked toilet now claims he has coronavirus

A stunt from a YouTube entertainer or a real case of coronavirus?
The evidence isn't clear, yet.
Advertisement - story continues below
Summit News reports the online personality who posted an image of himself licking a public toilet seat, Shawn Mendes, now claims to be a victim of the coronavirus.
The licking video, dubbed "coronavirus challenge," got Mendes banned from Twitter.
The report explained, " posted a video to Twitter where he licks a brown substance, believed to be foundation, from the toilet seat before saying, 'coronavirus challenge.'"
TRENDING: 2 Fox stars gave Donna Brazile lesson in manners after outrageous 'Go to hell' comment
The video went "viral," drawing 5 million views.
But a subsequent clips showed Mendes in a hospital.
Advertisement - story continues below
"I tested positive," was the attached message.
The statement doesn't provide documentation.
Summit News explained the YouTuber previously was in a video of him taking a tub of ice cream from a store freezer, eating some and then putting it back.
That stunt drew a "police visit, Summit News said.
But Summit News said "the overwhelming likelihood is that Mendes licking the toilet seat and then claiming he has COVID-19 is all a fake publicity stunt merely to gain attention."
Advertisement - story continues below