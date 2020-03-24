SECTIONS
YouTuber who licked toilet now claims he has coronavirus

Dumped from Twitter in wake of dangerous stunt

WND Staff By WND Staff
Published March 24, 2020 at 7:23pm
A stunt from a YouTube entertainer or a real case of coronavirus?

The evidence isn't clear, yet.

Summit News reports the online personality who posted an image of himself licking a public toilet seat, Shawn Mendes, now claims to be a victim of the coronavirus.

The licking video, dubbed "coronavirus challenge," got Mendes banned from Twitter.

The report explained, " posted a video to Twitter where he licks a brown substance, believed to be foundation, from the toilet seat before saying, 'coronavirus challenge.'"

The video went "viral," drawing 5 million views.

But a subsequent clips showed Mendes in a hospital.

"I tested positive," was the attached message.

The statement doesn't provide documentation.

Summit News explained the YouTuber previously was in a video of him taking a tub of ice cream from a store freezer, eating some and then putting it back.

That stunt drew a "police visit, Summit News said.

But Summit News said "the overwhelming likelihood is that Mendes licking the toilet seat and then claiming he has COVID-19 is all a fake publicity stunt merely to gain attention."

