(FOX NEWS) -- Don't even mention "coronavirus" by name in this former Soviet Republic, otherwise you could end up in the slammer.

The Central Asian nation of Turkmenistan has banned the media from using the word "coronavirus" and threatened harsh punishments for those caught talking about the global pandemic.

According to international media freedom watchdog Reporters Without Borders, the gas-rich nation is treating COVID-19 like it does not exist.

Read the full story ›