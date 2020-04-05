100% of population now infected with something far worse than coronavirus

As the entire world battles the coronavirus pandemic, there is a much greater threat affecting every single person on this planet.

Its infection rate is 100%.

There is no length of social distancing or any face mask that can prevent you from catching it.

There's no need to be tested, because you've got it already.

TRENDING: Expert COVID prediction of 50K hospitalizations in N.Y. by April 1 turned out to be 400% too high

Not only do you yourself have it, so do your parents, spouses, children, siblings, friends, enemies, colleagues and neighbors.

No matter how many times you sing "Happy Birthday" while washing your hands with soap and hot water, you can't wash away this catastrophic pathogen.

Drenching yourself in hand sanitizer or not touching your face has no impact.

The medical profession has no vaccine for this condition, and there is a 100% chance that you will die from it.

Is the coronavirus pandemic prompting you to refocus on what life really means? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 56% (77 Votes) 44% (61 Votes)

You may already know that you suffer from this condition, but now's the perfect time to remind everyone of this disastrous state, along with the fact there is a certain cure, a cure which scientific researchers will never develop on their own.

The calamitous condition from which we all suffer is called mortality.

We're all dying from the moment we're born in our bodies of flesh and blood.

No matter what nutritious foods we ingest, no matter how many vitamins we take, no matter what kind of medicines we employ, we cannot stop the inevitable fact that we're all dead or dying at this moment.

That's the bad news.

But there is good news. The best news you could ever hear, in fact.

And it's news you'll probably never hear on any of the major broadcast networks or on the front page of big-name newspapers such as the New York Times or Washington Post.

The good news is that you're not meant to be mortal. That's correct. You have been created with the intention that you'll be able to live forever, without any sickness or disease. You're meant to be free from the prison of your own physical body, free from fears of coronavirus or any other pandemic, and live worry-free for all eternity.

This is not a message about religion. I don't care what belief you have, if any.

This is a message about life and death. We're in a life-and-death war every single day, and the good news is that we can overcome death, overcome our own mortality if we follow the proper instructions, and become immortal.

If we take even a cursory glance at the Bible, the source of truth irrespective of whether you believe it, we can see this amazing good news plastered everywhere.

"Jesus continued going around to all the towns and villages, teaching in their synagogues, preaching the GOOD NEWS of the kingdom, and HEALING EVERY DISEASE AND EVERY SICKNESS." (Matthew 9:35 CSB)

Every physical healing by Jesus is simply an illustration of our ultimate healing, when our mortal, physical bodies of flesh and blood will be changed instantaneously into an immortal body, that will no longer be withering away.

As Paul famously said:

"Flesh and blood cannot inherit the kingdom of God, nor can corruption inherit incorruption. ... the dead will be raised incorruptible, and we will be CHANGED. For this corruptible body must be clothed with incorruptibility, and this MORTAL BODY must be clothed with IMMORTALITY." (1 Corinthians 15:50-53 CSB)

We have to understand that everyone on this planet, until they come to their Creator God, is like a walking corpse, like the zombies on "The Walking Dead" TV series. Jesus Himself said as much, referring to people who think they're alive as actually being "dead:"

"Let THE DEAD bury their own dead, but you go and spread the news of the kingdom of God." (Luke 9:60 CSB)

People today often hear the phrase, "We're all in this together" referring to the coronavirus fight, but truly we're all in this together when it comes to death and dying. And most of us do not know exactly how and when we're going to die, whether it's cancer, a car accident, falling down, natural causes or COVID-19.

When Jesus was asked point blank how a person can leave the state of mortality and obtain eternal life, He answered succinctly:

"If you want to enter into life, keep the commandments." (Matthew 19:17 CSB)

God's commandments are just that, commands. They are not suggestions. We actually have to stop sinning -- which is the breaking of God's laws -- and repent, meaning to turn around and go in the opposite direction. Back to our Creator.

If we don't do this, we stay mortal, in our lasting condition of death.

As Jesus said, "Unless you repent, you will all perish." (Luke 13:3 CSB)

And John noted: "The one who has the Son has life. The one who does not have the Son of God does not have life." (1 John 5:12 CSB)

I don't wish to minimize the seriousness of coronavirus. But the pandemic is just the latest attention-getter from God, showing that disobedience to His way of life results in death.

A fraction of all human beings who ever existed will die from COVID-19.

But every single person who does not stop his or her personal rebellion against the Maker of all things and repent of his or her own sins will remain infected with something far worse than coronavirus: being dead forever.

MEDIA NOTE: Those wishing to interview Joe Kovacs via Skype or phone can email him here:

Here's the way to life that never stops, life without any fear. Learn how to escape being dead forever!

Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeKovacsNews