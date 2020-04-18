18 times Joe Biden 'forgot' important info in his presidential run (so far)

(TOWNHALL) -- One year ago today, former Vice President Joe Biden announced his candidacy for President of the United States. Since then, he has had a number of gaffes. He's forgotten his policy positions, what state he's in, words to America's founding documents and even who his wife and sister are.

💡THREAD: It's been 1 year since Joe Biden announced he was running for President.

He's forgotten a lot of things since then... but the internet remembers.

Take a walk down memory lane…

— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) April 25, 2020