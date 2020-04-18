SECTIONS
Diversions Politics U.S.ELECTION 2020
Print

18 times Joe Biden 'forgot' important info in his presidential run (so far)

'The internet remembers'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 27, 2020 at 12:25pm
Print

(TOWNHALL) -- One year ago today, former Vice President Joe Biden announced his candidacy for President of the United States. Since then, he has had a number of gaffes. He's forgotten his policy positions, what state he's in, words to America's founding documents and even who his wife and sister are.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×