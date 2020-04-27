SECTIONS
1993 CNN clip of Biden accuser's mom calling Larry King vanishes from Google Play catalog

Network spokesman says accusation the video was taken down is 'total BS'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 26, 2020 at 9:11pm
(BREITBART) -- A clip from a 1993 episode of CNN’s Larry King Live featuring the mother of Biden accuser Tara Reade has seemingly been removed from the Google Play catalog.

The clip is an important piece of information in Reade’s allegation that Biden sexually assaulted her in the same year, as it supports her claim that she told her mother about the incident. In the clip, Reade’s mother appears to be discussing an incident involving her senator and her daughter, without naming either.

The clip can be found on Twitter:

