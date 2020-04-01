32 police officers break up 1-year-old girl's birthday party

At least 32 Los Angeles police officers broke up a gathering of more than 30 people celebrating a girl's first birthday.

The officers, brandishing batons and bean bag guns, were responding to a report of a violation of coronavirus social-distancing orders.

Video of the incident Saturday evening in Hyde Park shows a line of officers breaking up the party. Police had to call for back-up as angry party-goers hurled insults.

L.A.'s KFI radio posted the video (Warning: offensive language):

DailyMail.com reported the Los Angeles Police Department said no arrests were made.

Officers used a loudspeaker to disperse the crowd.

The mayor has authorized police to arrest anyone who resists the lockdown orders.

Crowd members explained they were gathering because "it's a kid's party."