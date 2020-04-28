45,500 corpses incinerated in Wuhan in 2 weeks, say U.S. intel sources

The Wuhan coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 3.1 million people worldwide, causing more than 216,000 deaths.

But the true totals probably never will be known, in part because of unreliable information from China, where it originated.

The Chinese Communist Party's count of about 80,000 infections and 4,000 deaths in the country is not even "remotely close," according to U.S. officials.

Summit News reported U.S. intelligence has estimated that between March 23 and April 4, at least 45,500 corpses were incinerated in China.

The U.S. believes the total is at least 50 times worst than China admits.

They say up to 60,000 dead bodies per month could have been processed by funeral homes in Wuhan.

A Trump official told Fox News the numbers already documented by China are "arithmetically impossible."

"Again, we don’t know the real numbers today, but we do know the about 80,000 infections and 4,000 deaths as reported by the Chinese Communist Party propaganda are not even remotely close," the official added.

The report said it's believed that U.S. intelligence has satellite images showing funeral homes in Wuhan overwhelmed by dead bodies.

Officials in the United Kingdom also have discounted the reports coming from China, calling the data "fake."

Summit News said a recent estimation of the true death toll, released by the American Enterprise Institute, suggested China has had at least 2.9 million cases outside Hubei province and the total number of deaths is likely well over 100,000.