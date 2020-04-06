SECTIONS
6.5 quake hits Idaho

USGS says more than 2 million live in region that shook

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 1, 2020 at 9:18am
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An earthquake struck north of Boise Tuesday evening, with people across a large area reporting shaking.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports the magnitude 6.5 temblor struck just before 6 p.m. It was centered 73 miles (118 kilometers) northeast of Meridian, near the rural mountain town of Stanley. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

More than 2 million live in the region that could feel the Idaho quake, according to the USGS, with reports of shaking coming in from as far away as Helena, Montana, and Salt Lake City, Utah.

