72% of locked-down Americans say they'll reach 'breaking point' by June

(STUDY FINDS) -- LOS ANGELES — As each individual state charts its own course out of the coronavirus pandemic, Americans all over the country are growing more and more impatient. When will we all be able to patronize a restaurant again? Enjoy a night out at the movies? It’s impossible to say exactly when these restrictions will be lifted, but according to a new survey, one thing is definitely clear: Americans aren’t going to be able to bear this lockdown much longer.

In all, 1,895 U.S. citizens over the age of 18 were surveyed earlier this month, and 72% said they expect to reach a “breaking point” by mid-June if stay-at-home orders aren’t lifted. In fact, 100% of respondents said they would snap if this all lasts for longer than six months. The survey was conducted between April 3rd and 6th, and at that time, 16% said they had already hit their breaking point, with that number rising to 25% within the next two weeks. That would indicate that one in four Americans have likely reached wits' end by now.

