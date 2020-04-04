SECTIONS
Faith
Print

ABC trashes Pence's Christian faith

Do you 'talk to God' about how many you let die from coronavirus?

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 3, 2020 at 8:40pm
Print

(LIFENEWS) ABC’s Nightline has returned to its old timeslot with a larger audience after late local news (instead of after Jimmy Kimmel Live). On Wednesday’s show, co-host Byron Pitts ended an interview with Vice President Mike Pence by asking him “not in a political way,” but whether he “talk[s] to God” about feeling remorse for Americans who have died “because of steps the federal government did not take soon enough.”

So here we had a journalist ask the Vice President if he prays to the Lord with a heart of repentance for having been responsible for dead Americans. Surely, Chuck Todd would be proud of that question.

Here’s Pitts full question and Pence’s response:

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×