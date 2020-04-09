Abortion advocates melt down after federal court upholds coronavirus abortion ban

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) On Tuesday, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit tossed out a lower court ruling blocking Texas’s temporary abortion ban. The ban, set in place about three weeks ago, established abortion as a “non-essential service” while we are combating the coronavirus.

Of course, abortion supporters are harshly criticizing the decision, while pro-life advocates believe this move is consistent with their view of protecting life at all costs. The outrage over the ban and the insistence that abortion continue while most of the rest of society shuts down amid crisis shows just how sacrosanct abortion is to the Left.

