'Absolutely miserable': Actress gets candid about homeschooling amid pandemic

(FOX NEWS) -- Kristen Bell, like many parents, is pulling double and triple duty by transforming from parent to school teacher at home, which she admitted hasn’t been going so great during the coronavirus pandemic.

Bell, who is married to actor and television host Dax Shepard, recently took a deep dive into the challenges of homeschooling children during her at-home web series “#Momsplaining." The "Frozen" star, 39, didn’t shy away from the fact she’s having a tough go-around with their daughters Lincoln, 7, and Delta, 5 -- but things are looking up.

"Of course, we've all come to know the two worst words in the human language: Home schooling," Bell said of the difficult practice, adding, "There are a few people that have come out victorious in this situation though. Germaphobes, stay-at-home moms, they're all like, ‘I told you how f---king hard this is.'"

