How Adam Schiff buried testimony helpful to Trump

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who helped lead House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's impeachment effort, reportedly withheld evidence beneficial to President Trump from the White House and the American public in the Russia-collusion investigation.

Investigative reporter John Solomon at Just the News reported Schiff declared absolute ownership of the transcripts of witness testimony.

Schiff ordered in a March 26, 2019, letter to then-Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats: "Under no circumstances shall ODNI, or any other element of the Intelligence Community (IC), share any HPSCI (House Permanent Select Committee) transcripts with the White House, President Trump or any persons associated with the White House or the President."

The testimony transcripts remain concealed, the report said.

See an image of the letter.

In September 2018, just before the midterm elections, Republicans and Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee agreed to make public the transcripts of 53 witnesses in the investigation.

However, when the Democrats won the House majority, Schiff took his unilateral action, writing to Coats.

In the letter, he ordered "that the witness transcripts — some of which contained exculpatory evidence for President Trump’s team — not be shared with Trump or White House lawyers even if the declassification process required such sharing," Solomon reported.

"Such transcripts remain the sole property of HPSCI, and were transmitted to ODNI for the limited purpose of enabling a classification review by IC elements and the Department of Justice," Schiff ordered.

Intelligence officials confirmed Schiff's orders made it impossible for them to declassify 10 of the transcripts since "White House lawyers would have had to review them for what is known as 'White House equities' and presidential privileges."

The other 43 were declassified but remain concealed, the report said.

Solomon said a spokesman for Schiff and House Intelligence Committee Democrats did not return an email Monday seeking comment.

It appears Schiff did not even tell Republicans on the committee that he had the transcripts.

The order from Schiff came just as Mueller released his final report, which found there was insufficient evidence to conclude the Trump campaign colluded with Russia in 2016.

The letter itself hints at why Schiff reacted as he did.

"Schiff’s letter to Coats states that his staff was briefed earlier in March 2019 about how ODNI planned to handle the declassification, including the need for White House lawyers to review certain transcripts for information that could be covered by executive privilege," the report said.

"It was that process that set off the alarm bells for Schiff’s team, the letter shows."

Republicans had wanted the testimonies to be released before the midterms because of the likelihood they would show Americans collusion narrative was false.

"GOP lawmakers have emphasized they specifically would like to see the testimonies of key figures like former Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe and Michael Sussmann, a private lawyer for the Democratic Party, be made public for context and new revelations," Solomon said.

While any bombshells from the transcripts apparently have been concealed, Solomon noted others have come from Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz, including that the FBI submitted false and unverified evidence to secure surveillance warrants targeting the Trump campaign.

It also appears, according to footnotes in the IG report, that Russian disinformation was in Steele's report.