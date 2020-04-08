SECTIONS
Ammon Bundy rejects stay-at-home order

'The virus that tried to kill the Constitution'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 8, 2020 at 9:16am
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Thousands of miles from the American coronavirus epicenter in New York City, rancher Ammon Bundy and other skeptical Idahoan politicians are questioning state-mandated guidelines against congregating in public spaces.

Bundy, who has led militia standoffs in the past, announced on Sunday that he is searching for a venue to hold an Easter gathering in Idaho that could attract up to 1,000 visitors. He added that he is willing to defend his constitutional rights during state-mandated quarantines that have kept many Americans stuck inside during the pandemic.

“If it gets bad enough, and our rights are infringed upon enough, we can physically stand in defense in whatever way we need to,” Bundy told a group who met on Saturday in defiance of Idaho Gov. Brad Little's orders to stay home. “But we hope we don’t have to get there.”

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







