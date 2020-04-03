SECTIONS
Analyst discovers major flaw in IHME model used by White House

Actual numbers are a fraction of expected

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 3, 2020 at 3:42pm
(RED STATE) Sean Davis, co-founder of The Federalist, took a serious look at the IHME (Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation) Coronavirus model and called it “garbage.” Davis makes his case through a series of tweets (below).

Davis found that the actual numbers of hospitalizations on April 1 were a fraction of the numbers projected by the IHME model. The problem with the model, he discovered, is that it uses New York and New Jersey data and applies it to the rest of the states.

The actual numbers range from a low of 9% in Tennessee of the projection to a high of 50% in Virginia. Here are some examples:

Read the full story ›

