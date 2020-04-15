SECTIONS
'The Answer Is': Alex Trebek memoir set for July release

'For over three decades, he had resisted countless appeals to write a book about his life'

Published April 15, 2020 at 2:27pm
(HOLLYWOOD REPORTER) -- Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek may be battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer, but that isn't stopping him from telling his story in a new memoir.

Trebek on Tuesday announced that his upcoming memoir, The Answer Is… : Reflections on My Life, will be released July 21 by Simon & Schuster.

"For over three decades, Trebek had resisted countless appeals to write a book about his life. Yet he was moved so much by all the goodwill, he felt compelled to finally share his story," Simon & Schuster said of the anticipated book.

