Anti-religion group wins $456,000 in suit over student prayers

(FOX CAROLINA) -- (GREENVILLE, S.C.) -- On Tuesday, an 11-page order handed down from the U.S. District Court for South Carolina awards the American Humanist Association more than $456,000 in legal fees in a lawsuit against Greenville County Schools regarding prayer at school events.

The lawsuit, first filed in 2013, accused the school district of violating the First Amendment by holding elementary school graduations in a Christian chapel and including prayers as part of graduation ceremonies.

In July 2019, the District Court ruled that the school district should not include prayer as part of the official program for school events, and should provide a disclaimer in graduation programs that views and opinions of students are their own, not that of the district.

