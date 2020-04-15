AOC: 'Legitimate' to talk about accusation against Biden

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez expressed her willingness to have a conversation about the sexual assault allegations facing presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

"I think it's legitimate to talk about these things," the New York Democrat said regarding the claims from former Biden aide Tara Reade, who said the then-senator sexually assaulted her in 1993. "And if we want, if we again want to have integrity, you can't say, you know — both believe women, support all of this, until it inconveniences you, until it inconveniences us."

Ocasio-Cortez, who was one of Sen. Bernie Sanders's most vocal backers, has said she will support whichever Democrat ends up going against President Trump in November, but has also expressed skepticism about the former vice president's willingness to be an ally to many of the causes she supports.

