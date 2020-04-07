SECTIONS
U.S.
Print

Author: Indictments only way to stop Schiff from weaponizing intel

Information has been leaked by staff members for Democrat

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 7, 2020 at 9:25am
Print

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Information from the intelligence community, leaked to the media by members of House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff's staff, has turned spy agencies into a "political weapon" against President Trump, according to a conservative investigative journalist.

The only way to stop this cycle, which stretches back to the Russia collusion controversy, is for there to be indictments, said Lee Smith, the author of The Plot Against the President: The True Story of How Congressman Devin Nunes Uncovered the Biggest Political Scandal in U.S. History.

He expressed confidence in Attorney General William Barr as well as U.S. Attorney John Durham, who is conducting a review of the Russia investigation, but told radio host Larry O'Connor last week that the reality is Schiff and the gang are always "two steps ahead" of the rest.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Mnuchin: Trump looking to reopen parts of economy
China-linked reporter makes statement at White House briefing
U.S. puts terror label on Russian group
Author: Indictments only way to stop Schiff from weaponizing intel
COVID-19 death projections lowered
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×