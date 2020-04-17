SECTIONS
Diversions
Print

Bandits tell owner, workers to wear face masks, while robbing store

Robbers wanted to be protected from coronavirus

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 17, 2020 at 3:04pm
Print

(KAIETEUR NEWS) Two gunmen make good their escape yesterday afternoon around 15:00hrs after robbing a cellular phone store located on Regent Street.

At the time of the incident, owner of Cellular Connection Gift and Variety Store, Wendy Seepersaud and four of her employees were in the store.

Kaieteur News understands that upon entering the establishment, the men told everyone present to put on their face masks so that they (bandits) would be protected from the deadly Coronavirus.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×