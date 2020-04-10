Barr: Durham uncovering evidence 'far more troubing' than 'mistakes'

U.S. Attorney John Durham is compiling troubling evidence in his investigation of the origins of the Obama administrations counter-intelligence probe of the 2016 Trump campaign that goes beyond "mistakes," said Attorney General William Barr.

"My own view is that the evidence shows that we're not dealing with just mistakes or sloppiness. There is something far more troubling here, and we're going to get to the bottom of it," he said in an interview with the Fox News Channel's Laura Ingraham aired Thursday night.

"And if people broke the law, and we can establish that with the evidence, they will be prosecuted," he said.

Last fall, Durham's review was upgraded to a criminal investigation, giving the prosecutor the power to impanel a grand jury and issue indictments.

"He is looking to bring to justice people who are engaged in abuses if he can show that they were criminal violations, and that's what the focus is on," Barr said of Durham.

The attorney general noted it takes time to build a case on events that went on for more than two years.

"So, he's diligently pursuing it," Barr said.

Durham likely will issue a report of his findings, he said.

Already, Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz has issued a report finding at least 17 "significant errors and omissions" related to the Obama administration's applications to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) court for warrants to spy on the Trump campaign in its investigation.

Horowitz, however, presented evidence that the problems went beyond "errors and omissions," indicating deliberate attempts to deceive the court.

Barr told Ingrahan, "The people who abused FISA have a lot to answer for."

See William Barr's interview in Laura Ingraham:

'One of the greatest travesties in American history'

The Obama DOJ and FBI witheld excupatory information and used as primary evidence former British spy Christopher Steele's salacious and unverified dossier. The anti-Trump research, based on anonymous Russian sources, was funded by Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee.

Horowitz found the FBI failed to disclose to the FISA court the fact that Steele's primary source of information disputed much of the dossier's contents.

"I think it's possible to put in a regime that would make it very hard either to willfully circumvent FISA or to do so sloppily without due regard for the rights of the American person involved and also to make it very clear that any misconduct will be discovered and discovered fairly promptly," Barr said in the Fox News interview. "So, I do think we can put in safeguards that will enable us to go forward with this important tool."

The only person known to be under criminal investigation by Durham is former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith, who altered a document in FISA warrant filings. The document was an email that said Trump campaign adviser Carter Page, the target of the FISA warrants, was an FBI source, which would exonerate him. But Clinesmith changed the wording of the email to say Page was "not a source."

Durham also is believed to be reviewing allegations that former CIA Director John Brennan pushed for a biased result in the January 2017 intelligence assessment that concluded Russia was interfering in the 2016 election.

"I think the president has every right to be frustrated, because I think what happened to him was one of the greatest travesties in American history," Barr told Ingraham.

"Without any basis, they started this investigation of his campaign, and even more concerning, actually is what happened after the campaign, a whole pattern of events while he was president to sabotage his presidency — or at least have the effect of sabotaging the presidency."

Barr affirmed Trump's decision to fire Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson, who handled the Ukraine whistleblower complaint that led to the Democrats' partisan impeachment of the president.

"From the vantage point of the Department of Justice, he had interpreted his statute, which is a fairly narrow statute, that gave him jurisdiction over wrongdoing by intelligence people, and tried to turn it into a commission to explore anything in the government and immediately reported to Congress without letting the Executive Branch look at it and determine whether there was any problem,” Barr said.

"So, I think the president was correct in firing him."