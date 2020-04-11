SECTIONS
BART's coronavirus fear: Even after pandemic, not all riders may come back

Bay Area agency struggles to plan for an uncertain future

Published April 11, 2020 at 3:10pm
(SAN FRANCISCO EXAMINER) BART ridership is down 94 percent, as of this week. But that’s not the scary part for BART leaders.

An even larger looming threat to the agency’s long-term financial health will come after the COVID-19 shelter-in-place is lifted.

Will those riders all come back?

That question is vital to the continued strength of BART’s workforce; hiring freezes, elimination of vacant positions, wage deferments and the elimination of some wage increases are all on the table for the coming year.

