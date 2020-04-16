Biden channels Hillary, publicly trashes Trump supporters

Hillary Clinton's dubbing of Donald Trump supporters as "deplorables" apparently worked so well for her that Joe Biden is following her example.

At a virtual fundraiser Wednesday night, Biden said the president's backers "think all Mexicans are rapists."

As the Democratic Party nominee in 2016, Clinton infamously said Trump supporters are "racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic" and belong in that "basket of deplorables."

See Clinton's 2016 remarks:

Now the mantle of the Democratic Party has fallen on the septogenarian Biden. At the fundraiser he made clear he shares Clinton's opinion Trump supporters.

"They really support the notion that, you know, all Mexicans are rapists and all Muslims are bad and ... dividing this nation based on ethnicity, race," Biden said.

Biden quote tonight at a virtual fundraiser, compared to the famous Hillary Clinton "basket of deplorables" quote in full -- with the distance of four years, not that different except for the "basket" phrasing: pic.twitter.com/Z71DCTqvNn — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) April 16, 2020

The Gateway Pundit blog said Biden "is picking up where Hillary left off."

Biden laughed that he had no plans to reach out to Trump voters in November, claiming he had the support of the "white, working-class, high-school educated people" who voted for Trump in 2016 after Clinton slandered them.

The Gateway Pundit said: "Joe Biden can't offer working Americans anything but condescension and insults. He has proudly pledged to 'sacrifice' blue-collar jobs, take away their guns, raise their taxes, and open America's borders to even more illegal immigrants; he slandered the idea of travel restrictions to protect Americans as 'xenophobic fear-mongering,' promoted terrible trade deals that put American workers last, and prioritized China's needs over America's for decades."