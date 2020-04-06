SECTIONS
Biden says Dems may need 'virtual convention'

'We may not be able to put people in one place'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 6, 2020 at 9:37am
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Joe Biden nudged the Democratic Party to start preparing for a virtual convention if the coronavirus pandemic carries on until late summer.

The Democratic National Committee postponed its July convention by a month after Biden, who holds the lead in the party's primary, called for the party to do so. The Milwaukee, Wisconsin, event is now scheduled to start Aug. 17, one week before the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“We’re going to have to do a convention, may have to do a virtual convention. I know, I think we should be thinking about that right now. The idea of holding the convention is going to be necessary. But we may not be able to put 10, 20, 30,000 people in one place. And that’s very possible,” Biden told ABC’s This Week on Sunday.

Read the full story ›

