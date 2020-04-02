'Big box' retailers ordered to stop in-store sales of items state deems 'non-essential'

(THE BLAZE) Vermont's Agency of Commerce and Community Development has ordered all "big box" retailers in the state such as Walmart, Target, and Costco to stop the in-store selling of items the agency has determined to be "non-essential" as part of its effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

What are the details?

The state's directive requires that "large 'big box' retailers must":

* Restrict access to non-essential goods. Stores must close aisles, close portions of the store, or remove items from the floor.

* Only offer non-essential items via online portals, telephone, delivery, or curbside pickup, to the extent possible.

* Except in the event of emergencies threatening the health and welfare of a customer, showrooms and garden sections of large home improvement centers should be closed.

