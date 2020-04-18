Bill Maher: Media's coronavirus 'panic porn' is going to get Trump re-elected

(DAILYWIRE) Bill Maher went off on the media Friday night during his show “Real Time” on HBO, saying that they need to cut back on their “panic porn” reporting on the coronavirus or else they will end up helping President Donald Trump get re-elected.

“And finally, new rule, now that we’re starting to see some hope in all this, don’t hope shame me, you know the problem with non-stop gloom and doom is it gives Trump the chance to play the optimist and optimists tend to win American elections,” Maher began. “FDR said the only thing we have to fear is fear itself. You know, as full of shit as he is, I could see Trump riding that into a second term and then there will be no hope left for you to shame.”

Read the full story ›