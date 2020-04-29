Board bans books from school for profanity, racism, sex

(FOX NEWS) -- A school board in southern Alaska voted to remove five classic books from an approved list for high school English teachers this fall, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

Last week, the Matanuska-Susitna School Board in Palmer, Alaska, voted 5-2 to ban the books, which include “Invisible Man” by Ralph Ellison; “Catch-22” by Joseph Heller; “The Things They Carried” by Tim O’Brien; “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” by Maya Angelou; and “The Great Gatsby” by F. Scott Fitzgerald, according to the outlet.

Angelou’s work was banned because of a graphic description she wrote about being molested as a child and for “anti-white” messaging.

Read the full story ›