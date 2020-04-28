Bronx ER doctor on 'front lines': Time to end lockdown

New York City, with about one-third of the coronavirus deaths in the United States, is clearly the nation's "front line." But an emergency-room physician in the Bronx says that even there, authorities should end the lockdown and allow people to return to work.

Dr. Daniel G. Murphy, chairman of the Department of Emergency Medicine at St. Barnabas Hospital, wrote in a guest column for the New York Post that he's been in the ER every day for the last few weeks, either supervising or providing direct care.

He and two of his daughters, one of whom is a nurse, have contracted COVID-19 and recovered.

Murphy acknowledged the pandemic has been the "worst health care disaster of my 30-year ­career, because of its intensity, duration and potential for lasting impact."

But he said it's the "lasting impact" that worries him the most.

"And it's why I now believe we should end the lockdown and rapidly get back to work," he writes.

Murphy presented four reasons:

The number of cases and deaths is on a downward trend Non-coronavirus health care is suffering Public fears don't match reality Natural herd immunity is developing.

First, an unprecedented wave of critically ill patients that lasted two weeks noticably crested mid-day April 7, he said.

By 5 p.m. on that day, stretchers became available and the number of arriving COVID-19 patients dropped below the number discharged, transferred or deceased.

Significantly, he said, the way the wave peaked and subsided "tells me the ebb and flow had more to do with the natural course of the outbreak than it did with the lockdown."

Murphy said distancing works, but he's "skeptical that it is playing as predominant a role as many think."

Meanwhile, an analysis of the impact of lockdowns by T.J. Rodgers, founding CEO of Cypress Semiconductor Corp., concluded that in most places the data shows the lockdowns not only were economically devasting, they did not save lives.

Two California doctors who contend their testing of patients combined with public data shows the lockdowns should end had their message censored Monday night by YouTube.

'Over-amplified' fear

Murphy's second point is that while inpatient units remain busy with sick COVID-19 patients, his hospital's ER has been quiet for more than a week. Normally, it averages 240 patients a day, but for the last week it's averaged fewer than 100.

"That means our patients in this diverse, low-income community are afraid to come to the ER for non-COVID care," he said.

"The growing numbers ­dying at home during this crisis must include fatal myocardial infarctions, asthma exacerbations, bacterial infections and strokes," Murphy wrote.

The third reason to end the lockdown, he said, is that while COVID-19 is serious, "fear of it is being over-amplified."

"The public needs to understand that the vast majority of infected people do quite well," he said.

The final reason is that testing shows there are many more coronavirus cases than originally thought, which means the population is developing a significant degree of natural herd immunity.

He contended that even though the testing is imperfect, "we can't wait months to reopen the economy."

Testing, he said, "should happen in parallel to the immediate resuscitation of the economy and getting people back to work."

"We must protect the vulnerable and mitigate without destroying the economy," he said.

"Standing up to this virus can't be the job of essential workers only. We've been strong, but we're tired, and we need the rest of you to help us. By getting back to work."