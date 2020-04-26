Burn it 'to the ground': Rumors over COVID-19 spark threats against church

(CHARLOTTE OBSERVER) -- Rumors that a secretive and highly controversial Foothills church is harboring an outbreak of COVID-19 has unleashed a series of violent social media threats against the congregation.

One person on Facebook called for an “old timey lynching” if it can be proven that Word of Faith Fellowship in Spindale is fueling Rutherford County’s high rate of confirmed cases.

The county, about 70 miles west of Charlotte, has a population of less than 70,000 but more than 100 cases as of Sunday. That gives it North Carolina’s ninth highest COVID-19 rate.

