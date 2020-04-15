Busted! Associated Press caught with claim that '2 million' died of coronavirus

The headline of an Associated Press story published in the New Orleans Times-Picayune declared 2 million people have died of the coronavirus.

Steven Hayward at the Powerline Blog dubbed it the "media fail of the day."

The actual global death toll is 134,000

"To paraphrase the great Will Rogers, it's hard to single out the most glaring media embarrassment of the day when you have the whole media competing to see who can be the most stupid," he wrote. "But the winner is this Associated Press story."

Hayward wrote, "And yet our media overlords wonder why the idea of 'fake news' has so much traction with the public."

The Rogers quote he referenced was: "It's no trouble being a humorist when you have the whole government working for you."