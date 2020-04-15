SECTIONS
California churches sue Dem governor over ban on gatherings

One pastor believes he can have in-person services while also keeping parishioners safe

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 14, 2020 at 9:05pm
(NBC NEWS) -- Three southern California churches have filed a lawsuit against the state's governor and local officials over orders that ban religious gatherings because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a stay-at-home order on March 19 to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. The order says that residents should stay home, except for essential needs or jobs. It required indoor shopping malls and nonessential retail to close.

But the pastors of three churches in Riverside and San Bernadino counties filed a federal lawsuit on Monday in the Central District of California, saying that religious services should be deemed essential because they are important for the "spiritual health of the congregation."

